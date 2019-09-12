Wigan streets on lockdown: What we know so far about suspected shootings

Police sealed off several roads in Wigan this morning following reports of a "flurry of gunshots" in the early hours. Here's what we know so far:



Several residents reported hearing at least eight gunshots in Vicarage Road, Abram, shortly after midnight, before hearing a vehicle speeding away. Locals have reported seeing bullet holes sprayed across the front of one house.

Police at the scene in Redland Court

A white Toyota was later found abandoned on the corner of Winstanley Road, off Lily Lane in Bryn Gates. It had ploughed into a fence and its occupants had fled the scene.

Forensics have been seen combing all three scenes for evidence.

Redland Court, a cul-de-sac just off Bolton Road and close to the Bryn Hall pub, has also been cordoned off. There are reports that a woman was shot in this area around the same time.

The North West Ambulance Service have confirmed a patient was taken to hospital at 12.18am this morning.​

The abandoned car in Winstanley Road

The charred remains of another vehicle, a black BMW, were found on a dirt track off Bolton Road, about 100m away from Redland Court

Detectives have not yet confirmed any injuries or arrests, but have urged residents to avoid the area while they carry out their investigations.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.