Wigan supermarket closed to the public and CSI comb area after break-in
The Lidl on Preston Road, Standish, was cordoned off to shoppers on the morning of Thursday January 4 while crime scene investigators examined the area.
It has since been announced by management that there was a break-in at the premises during the night during which damages were caused and meant that it could not open for business at 8am as usual.
Bosses have apologised for the inconvenience but said they they hope to have the outlet open again later today, although the time is not yet clear.
In a statement issued on the Standish Community Facebook pages, it was also claimed that a man had since been arrested in connection with the burglary.
Police officers and staff could be seen inside the store on Thursday morning while the car park remained coned off. Locals reported hearing a burglar alarm sounding in the area at around 2.30am.
Greater Manchester Police have been asked for a statement.