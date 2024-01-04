A Wigan superstore has been in lockdown following a burglary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lidl on Preston Road, Standish, was cordoned off to shoppers on the morning of Thursday January 4 while crime scene investigators examined the area.

It has since been announced by management that there was a break-in at the premises during the night during which damages were caused and meant that it could not open for business at 8am as usual.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standish Lidl cordoned off by police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses have apologised for the inconvenience but said they they hope to have the outlet open again later today, although the time is not yet clear.

In a statement issued on the Standish Community Facebook pages, it was also claimed that a man had since been arrested in connection with the burglary.

Police officers and staff could be seen inside the store on Thursday morning while the car park remained coned off. Locals reported hearing a burglar alarm sounding in the area at around 2.30am.