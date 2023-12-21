Wigan teen accused of attack with corrosive fluid
A 16-year-old boy from the borough is accused of throwing a corrosive fluid on someone in a bid to burn or disfigure them.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with being in possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.
Both offences are alleged to have taken place in Bolton on December 4.
He has been remanded in youth detention accommodation until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on January 12.