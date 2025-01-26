Wigan teen arrested after stolen car ploughs into house
The unnamed 19-year-old is due to appear before Manchester magistrates tomorrow (Monday January 27) following the horrific collision on Harrop Street, in the Abbey Hey area of east Manchester, when a black Mercedes-Benz ploughed into the front door area of semi-detached home.
The collision took place at 6.15am on Saturday January 25 and police say the car had been reported stolen from an address on nearby Butterton Drive.
It is understood police are still trying to trace a second man who fled the scene.
Despite the extensive damage to the property, thankfully no-one was injured in the crash.
The wrecked vehicle was taken away later in the morning while firefighters and utility engineers remained at the scene untll the property had been made safe.