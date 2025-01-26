Wigan teen arrested after stolen car ploughs into house

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jan 2025, 15:52 BST
A Wigan teenager has been charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking after an out-of-contol car caused huge damage to a house.

The unnamed 19-year-old is due to appear before Manchester magistrates tomorrow (Monday January 27) following the horrific collision on Harrop Street, in the Abbey Hey area of east Manchester, when a black Mercedes-Benz ploughed into the front door area of semi-detached home.

The collision took place at 6.15am on Saturday January 25 and police say the car had been reported stolen from an address on nearby Butterton Drive.

It is understood police are still trying to trace a second man who fled the scene.

A general view of Harrop Street in the Abbey Hey area of east Manchester
A general view of Harrop Street in the Abbey Hey area of east Manchester

Despite the extensive damage to the property, thankfully no-one was injured in the crash.

The wrecked vehicle was taken away later in the morning while firefighters and utility engineers remained at the scene untll the property had been made safe.

