Wigan teen charged with rapes and sex assaults
A Wigan teenager has been accused of male rape and child sex assaults when he was only 15 himself.
The now 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to two charges of raping a man aged 16 or over and the sexual touching without consent of a 15-year-old boy.
All the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 1 and July 31 2022.
The case was adjourned until March 10 next year when he will reappear before the same court.
In the meantime the boy has been released on unconditional bail.