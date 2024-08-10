Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan teenager has been accused of male rape and child sex assaults when he was only 15 himself.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead not guilty to two charges of raping a man aged 16 or over and the sexual touching without consent of a 15-year-old boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 1 and July 31 2022.

The case was adjourned until March 10 next year when he will reappear before the same court.

In the meantime the boy has been released on unconditional bail.