Family of an autistic Wigan schoolboy who was raped by a teenager say the attacks have ruined their lives and have voiced disgust at the “leniency” of his tormentor’s sentence.

Ben Gaskell, of Durham Street in Whelley, had denied two counts of rape and two of sexual assault against the boy who was then 15 and 16, but was found guilty of one of the rapes and both assaults after a trial before a district judge at Manchester Magistrates’ Court. The second rape allegation was dismissed.

The crimes were committed when Gaskell was himself a juvenile but, since conviction he has turned 18 and so can now by law be identified.

And at a recent hearing he was made the subject of a 24-month rehabilitation order, told to complete 15 sessions of youth rehab plus 100 days of unpaid work and register with the police for 30 months.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today, the victim’s uncle said that the case had taken a devastating toll on family.

The boy, who cannot be named but is described as highly vulnerable with a mental age of a primary school-aged child, used to go for regular stay-overs at Gaskell’s then home in Norley.

His uncle said: “Suddenly he stopped going and wouldn’t say why. He also became terrified of the police. Every time he saw a police car he would become hysterical.

"It only came out later that Gaskell had told him that if he ever said anything about what he’d done to him, the police would come and take his mum away and he would never see her again.

"About six months after the last stop-over it suddenly all came out when he was with his gran. He told her not to ring his mum – my sister – but she said ‘I’ve got to.’

"He was sent for physical examination but of course after six months there wasn’t any evidence. But my sister remembered now him saying in the past that he had been hurting down below and she put it down to something minor: certainly not that he was being sexually attacked.

"He then went to give a filmed interview with police at Bamfurlong about what had happened and a lady there at the time said that it was so powerful and truthful that it was bound to secure a conviction.

"My nephew is autistic. He can’t read or write, he is very innocent. He’s never been taught about the birds and the bees or seen porn. When you have spent some time with him you would realise he wouldn’t know how to make things up.

"I would say that he has the mental age of a 10-year-old. He did not know it was wrong, only that he didn’t like it and that it hurt.

"The video interview is nothing short of traumatising.”

The uncle described the sentence as “disgusting” adding: “I know I am biaised but I would have hoped for a custodial sentence for crimes so serious and for him to be on the sex offenders’ register for at least 10 years.

"The fact that the victim is so vulnerable is surely an aggravating factor too. Why such leniency?

"Meanwhile my sister is in pieces and my life is ruined too.”