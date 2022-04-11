Jacob Gaskell, 19, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the incident outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.

A woman in her 40s – who has not yet been formally named by police – was killed and two men were badly injured when they were hit by a car on Friday night.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Gaskell was also charged with driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Gaskell will appear on Monday, May 16.

He was remanded in custody until then.

Bouquets of flowers and moving messages for the women who died have been left at Fifteens, which has been boarded up since the incident.