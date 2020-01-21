Wigan teen in court after snatching takeaway worker’s bike

A Wigan teenager has admitted stealing a moped belonging to a takeaway worker, which was found burnt out the following day.

Wigan Youth Court heard the man saw the 16-year-old boy in a group when he arrived for work in Westhoughton and he asked him to put the keys in the vehicle, but he refused.

He told the boy he was going to be late for work, but he repeatedly requested the keys.

He managed to get them, started the engine and told the man not to worry, as he would give them back.

But after turning off the engine and removing the keys, the boy returned to the bike and rode off on it, the court heard.

The man was sent text messages by someone else telling him where to find the bike the next day, but discovered it was burnt out when he got there.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to taking the motorcycle without consent on October 13.

He also admitted two thefts from a petrol station in Hindley, when he took food on November 16 and a disposable barbecue on November 18.

Karen Moorfield, defending, said the boy was with other people when he committed the offences.

“That’s not to say it’s their fault, he obviously has to take responsibility for his own actions,” she said.

“I think he doesn’t fully appreciate and understand the consequences of his behaviour. I think, more than anything, he’s committing these offences and mucking about with his mates.

“There’s no real reason for committing any of the offences.”

She said the boy had hid the moped and keys under a bush believing they would be safe, but when he returned to take them back to the owner, they had gone. It did not cross his mind that someone would take the bike and set it alight, Mrs Moorfield said.

The court heard the boy, who had no previous convictions, had lived with relatives for several years since the death of his mother.

But his carer felt let down by social services when she tried to get help. The boy has ADHD, does not appear to have empathy with people and is not aware of the consequences of his actions, the court heard.

His carer sobbed as she explained she felt she could not give him the support he needed and feared picking up the financial bill for his offending.

Magistrates urged the boy to realise how much his carer had done for him. They imposed a 12-month rehabilitation order and told him to pay a £21 victim surcharge when he turns 18 in 2021.

They rejected an application for £500 compensation for the motorbike, saying they had been given no evidence to support the claim and had not received clarification on whether it was insured.