Wigan teen menace admits to violent crime spree

A 16-year-old tearaway has admitted to committing a catalogue of crimes in Wigan including burglary, criminal damage, assault and issuing threats.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:13 am

The teen, who cannot be identified, stood in Wigan Youth Court to plead guilty to causing Corey Jones actual bodily harm, causing £500 damage to his Ford Fusion, making threats and damaging a Toyota Yaris belonging to Zuber Tantawala, all on March 9.

He also confessed to stealing up to £5,000 worth of machinery from premises during a burglary on Wallgate on March 14, to causing £50 to metal fencing at Wigan Bus Station on February 17.

Wigan's Courts of Justice

By committing those two crimes he was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order which barred him from the area, the second being when he climbed up scaffolding.

The court made him the subject of a youth rehabilitation order which includes 10 days at an attendance centre and three months of being under electronically-tagged curfew between 8pm and 7am.

He must also pay £200 compensation.