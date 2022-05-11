The teen, who cannot be identified, stood in Wigan Youth Court to plead guilty to causing Corey Jones actual bodily harm, causing £500 damage to his Ford Fusion, making threats and damaging a Toyota Yaris belonging to Zuber Tantawala, all on March 9.
He also confessed to stealing up to £5,000 worth of machinery from premises during a burglary on Wallgate on March 14, to causing £50 to metal fencing at Wigan Bus Station on February 17.
By committing those two crimes he was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order which barred him from the area, the second being when he climbed up scaffolding.
The court made him the subject of a youth rehabilitation order which includes 10 days at an attendance centre and three months of being under electronically-tagged curfew between 8pm and 7am.
He must also pay £200 compensation.