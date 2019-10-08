Wigan teen to stand trial accused of sexually abusing four-year-old

A Wigan teen will stand trial at the end of the year accused of sexually abusing a tot

The 16-year-old has been charged with four counts of abusing his four-year-old cousin.

The defendant, who was 15 at the time of the alleged abuse, has denied all of the charges which include inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in front of a child.

The prosecution said that the crown would not be seeking to try the teen in adult court because he cannot receive a sentence longer than two years due to the nature of the incidents.

It will be heard at youth court at the beginning of December.