Wigan teen who attacked a policeman and perfomed lewd acts in a police van fails to turn up at court

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan teen who assaulted a police officer and performed lewd acts in a police van after he failed to turn up at court for sentence.

Bradley Ward had been bailed to appear before a Bolton judge after pleading guilty to possession of a knife, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 19-year-old, of Somerset Road in Atherton, had caused havoc in broad daylight after being arrested in Astley.

But the teenager did not show up for his hearing, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

In an earlier hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, justices were told how on the morning of January 30, a member of the public called the police to report Ward carrying a knife on Astley Street in Tyldesley. Police found him in Astley Park.

After the seeing handle of a flick-knife protruding from his trouser waistband, officers ordered him to get down on the ground on what was a cold, snowy day.

He lost his temper, kicked out at the female constable attempting to handcuff him, landing a blow on her shin causing bruising.

Then after backup was called he was placed in the back of a police van, where he then urinated in the vehicle before committing a lewd act.

In police interview Ward later claimed to have no recollection of the events.

He said he was carrying the knife for his own protection after a threat had been made against him, but he insisted he had no intention of using it. The judge issued a warrant for Ward’s arrest.