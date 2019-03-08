Wigan teen without a driving licence led police on high-speed chase

A Wigan teenager who led police on a high-speed chase through residential areas has been hit with community orders and a road ban - even though he hasn’t passed his test yet.

Bolton Crown Court heard 18-year-old Logan Fletcher hit speeds of up to 90mph in the 17-minute pursuit through Atherton, during which the police helicopter was deployed.

Fletcher, of Buer Avenue, Goose Green, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving the Ford Focus without insurance or a licence when he appeared before Wigan justices.

The judge ordered he be barred from the road until January after which he must take and extended driving test. He must also carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and undergo an intensive two-year community order.