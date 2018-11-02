Wigan teenager accused of three violent crimes

A Wigan teen will face a jury next year after denying several assault charges.



Corey Cunliffe, of Severn Road in Ashton, appeared at Bolton Crown Court this week accused of violent acts against three individuals.

The 19-year-old appeared before Judge Timothy Clayson to face accusations of assault against Bejamin Baxendale and David Callaghan,

Cunliffe also faces the more serious charge of actual bodily harm against Robert Markey.

Following his plea, the case was adjourned until November 8 for a pre-trial preparation hearing. The trial is fixed for July 17 2019.