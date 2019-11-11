Wigan teenager admits bringing knives to college

A teenager has admitted to being armed with two blades at Wigan and Leigh College.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before the borough’s youth court to face a single accusation that he was found at the college with a pair of kitche knives on October 28.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

The court referred him to the local youth offending team’s youth offender panel for a 12-month contract and his parents or guardians were ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £105.

An order was made at the hearing for the weapons to be destroyed.