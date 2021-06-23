Wigan teenager admits ‘child porn’ possession
A Wigan teenager who made indecent images of children has been given a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:19 pm
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Wigan Youth Court to admit possessing 17 pictures that fall into the lowest category of illegal sexual image seriousness (C) in February last year.
The youngster was referred to the youth offender panel for 12 months and must pay £107 to the court and victim services.
