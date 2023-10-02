News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Wigan teenager admits dangerously driving a motorbike

A Wigan teenager has admitted to dangerous driving and will be sentenced this week.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cole Lyszkiewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the single charge of riding a motorbike dangerously on Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12 this year.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on October 3.