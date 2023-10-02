Wigan teenager admits dangerously driving a motorbike
A Wigan teenager has admitted to dangerous driving and will be sentenced this week.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Cole Lyszkiewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the single charge of riding a motorbike dangerously on Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12 this year.
The case was adjourned for sentencing on October 3.