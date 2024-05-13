Wigan teenager admits to driving dangerously while banned

By Charles Graham
Published 13th May 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan teenager has admitted dangerously driving a van while banned.

Patrick Price, 19, of West Street, Ince, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Warrington Road on May 3 while disqualified from the road and uninsured.

He also admitted failing to stop for a police officer or traffic warden on the same occasion.

He was issued a new interim road ban but released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan justices on June 21.