Wigan teenager and friends attacked by homophobic thugs on night out

A Wigan teenager has spoken out against hate crime after he and a group of friends became victims of a terrifying attack by homophobic thugs during a night out.



Jack Goodison, from Ashton, was enjoying an evening in Manchester on Saturday with a group of friends, including three drag queens, when the revellers were subjected to an unprovoked assault by two thugs.

Jack Goodison (centre front) from Ashton and his friends were out on Saturday night when they were attacked by homophobic thugs

The 19-year-old, who was on his way from a student bar on Oxford Road to Manchester’s gay village, described the horrifying assault- which left one man in hospital with a fractured jaw.

“Two men approached us and started making inappropriate comments,” he said. “They were trying their best to provoke a response.

“The friends we were with were really professional, they are used to this kind of thing so they immediately tried to diffuse the situation.

“One of the men came over and tried to grab one of the props that they had with them, which is when it became more rowdy.

The drag queens who were also involved in the incident

“He threw a cardboard box at one of them and when his boyfriend went to see what was happening, he got punched in the jaw.

“He went straight to the floor and was unconscious for a good 30 seconds. It was so scary, it was terrifying, but in the moment we just had to react, get him in the recovery position and call the police and paramedics straight away.”

Jack said that another man with the group was punched in the throat in the attack, but that he received no serious injuries.

“Both of the men escaped down a side street,” he said. “The police were amazing they arrived almost straight away but by that time they had gone. Paramedics were only minutes behind them.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that they had sent two vehicles to the scene and that one of the victims was treated at the scene and another was taken to hospital for treatment.

Jack said: “It was a completely unprovoked attack. We later found out that the men had been in a takeaway nearby asking where we were going and saying nasty things about us. It’s just so upsetting to know what the motive was behind it.

“The man who attacked us was actually bragging to his friend that he had managed to get two of us.

“I don’t understand why in this day and age, people are still doing things like this, how they can be so uneducated. They must have been brought up in such a horrible way to have this bigotry towards us to such an extent.

“It’s not talked about enough, we really need to educate our children so that they know there is nothing wrong with the LGBT community.

“There is absolutely no need to have such hatred towards people for loving other people. That attack could have killed someone.”

Jack urged: “If you see something happening speak up. We can’t just stand by and expect change to happen on its own - this is our time.”