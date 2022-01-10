Wigan teenager attacked man recovering from heart surgery
Magistrates have blasted a teenager who attacked a man recovering from heart surgery.
Adam Knowles, 19, of Alder Avenue, Bryn, stood before Wigan justices to admit assaulting not only Larry Smith but also his partner Dawn Siddal and emergency worker Lisa Naylor on December 3. He was given four weeks’ custody but it was suspended for 12 months.
The chairman of the bench told him: “This was an extremely unpleasant and totally unnecessary incident in which you attacked one victim who had had recent heart surgery and pushed his partner to the floor.
“You then compounded your behaviour by kicking your shoe into the face of the custody detention officer which resulted in a bloodied lip.
“Your behaviour was absolutely unacceptable.”
As well as the custodial sentence, Knowles must also complete 26 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours on unpaid work while paying a total of £175 in compensation to his three victims.