Wigan teenager caught with a knife and bags of drugs walks free from court

A Wigan teen has walked free from court after being caught red-handed carrying drugs and a four-inch knife.

William Taylor, of Bickershaw Lane in Abram, has been handed an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to three offences.

The 19-year-old was caught in the back of a car by police officers who had set out in pursuit of another vehicle.

The court heard how on March 13, police came across a black Golf parker at Fir Tree Flash at the bottom of Edna Road in Leigh, while they were looking for another car.

There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle so officers searched the car and its three occupants.

Taylor was found with 22 snap bags of cannabis on him. He told the police that he was hoping to sell the drugs for £190.

He also had a silver lock knife with a four-inch blade in his trousers.

When officers searched his home they found cocaine and cannabis in his room.

At a hearing this week at Bolton Crown Court, Taylor was given six months in detention suspended for 18 months.

During this time he will have to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity as well as 120 hours of unpaid work.