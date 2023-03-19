News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Fleur East sends fans into a frenzy with X-rated confession
59 minutes ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
1 hour ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
1 hour ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
1 hour ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
1 hour ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren

Wigan teenager jailed after being found driving a car that wasn't his

A Wigan borough teenager who was caught at the wheel of someone else's car has been sent to prison.

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

Anthony McKevitt, 19, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stood before borough justices to admit taking a Fiat Punto without the owner's consent then driving it on Henfold Road, Tyldesley, without a licence and insurance. on December 30 2021.

Read More
REWIND: 15 photos of Wigan party people in 2012
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also pleaded guilty to jumping bail on August 3 last year.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

He was sent to prison for four weeks and was banned from the road for six months.