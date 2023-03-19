Wigan teenager jailed after being found driving a car that wasn't his
A Wigan borough teenager who was caught at the wheel of someone else's car has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Anthony McKevitt, 19, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stood before borough justices to admit taking a Fiat Punto without the owner's consent then driving it on Henfold Road, Tyldesley, without a licence and insurance. on December 30 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to jumping bail on August 3 last year.
He was sent to prison for four weeks and was banned from the road for six months.