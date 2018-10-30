Wigan teenager used bat to smash train window, injuring driver

A teenager jailed just weeks ago for beating, robbing and kidnapping a friend has been back in the dock after injuring a train driver.

While on crown court bail for the earlier incident, which involved three other teenagers, 18-year-old Joshua Cadman became involved in an altercation at Hindley railway station.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday that train driver Andrew Reeves pulled into the station on May 3 and was waiting for an elderly woman who wanted to board the train.

A man told him the woman was on her way and Mr Reeves said he was aware, but the man started swearing.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said the man became aggressive and a second man - Cadman - came over, so Mr Reeves closed his cab window, feeling concerned for his safety.

Ms Beattie said: “The next thing he saw however was the second male unzip his jacket and produce a baseball bat wrapped in black tape.”

Cadman hit the window with the bat “with as much force as he could muster”, but it bounced off.

But when he hit it again, the glass shattered and landed on Mr Reeves’ face and body.

The court heard he had cuts to his face and was off work for four weeks due to stress and anxiety.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “This has been a horribly stressful experience for me.”

A review of CCTV footage and an appeal in the media led to Cadman being identified.

Cadman, formerly of Grasmere Avenue, Hindley and now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Bob Toppin, defending, said Cadman was “easily led” and smashed the window because his friend asked him to.

He said: “Stupidly he didn’t intend to cause any harm to the train driver, but with hindsight he accepts if you break a window with a baseball bat there is likely to be glass flying around.”

Magistrates decided the case was beyond their sentencing powers and Cadman will now go before a judge at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, November 26.

He was remanded in custody and continues to serve the 28-month sentence imposed on October 2.

Cadman was jailed for actual bodily harm, robbery and kidnap after he and three others carried out a “humiliating and frightening” revenge attack which included forcing their victim to strip naked.