Wigan thief has jail term cut

A serial thief from Wigan who travelled more than 100 miles to ransack gaming machines has seen his latest prison term cut by law lords.

Damien Rigby, 31, already had a string of convictions for similar attacks on one-armed bandits across the country, including one carried out in Wigan town centre.

Back in February Rigby, from Hindley, drove to a bowling alley in Worcester and forced open cash boxes attached to the machines.

He was eventually caught by police on the M6 with the proceeds from the raid and was later jailed for 32 months at Worcester Crown Court.

Rigby, of Lancaster Road, who had pleaded guilty to a theft charge, was also ordered to forfeit £2,571, which was seized by police at the time of his arrest.

An appeal against the length of the sentence was later lodged by his lawyers.

And now Mr Justice Goss sitting with Lord Justice Simon and Judge Karen Walden-Smith has agreed with submissions that the term was excessive.

His original two-year and eight month sentence has now been reduced to two years, Court of Appeal officials have confirmed.

Rigby had previously been punished by the courts on numerous occasions for targetting amusement arcades.

He was given a six-month suspended term for stealing more than £1,500 from three different venues in the Great Yarmouth area.

And he was prosecuted in 2011 and 2013 for hitting arcades in arcades in Horwich, Norwich, Grange-over-Sands and Fleetwood .

He was also convicted of stealing £1,200 from a Wigan pub.