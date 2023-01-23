Nicholas Clough, 34, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, was jailed for almost half a year in December 2022. He had initially denied assaulting Lorraine Clough on both August 2 and 23, but then changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced for them along with the theft of Ms Clough's mobile and smashing a glass on the latter occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clough also admitted to two unrelated matters: stealing a £40 electric razor from Boots on April 10 and taking a Hyundai car in Manchester between July 8 and 16 without the owner's consent and damaging it while he had it.

Nicholas Clough, 34

In total Clough was given 24 weeks in custody, the bench saying he was being imprisoned because of his previous track record for offending.

Police said they were appealing for the public’s help to trace Clough, who has links to Leigh and Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad