Wigan thug who left woman in a vegetative state jailed for 16 years

A vile thug who battered a woman so hard she has ended up in a vegetative state following a sickening attack in a Wigan alleyway will serve a sentence of more than 20 years.



Anthony Sherburn was locked up for 16 years by a judge at Crown Square in Manchester yesterday after a jury found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Anthony Sherburn

He will then have to serve a further five years on licence.

Judge Richard Mansell QC said it was the most sickening case of GBH he had come across as a barrister or a judge.

Sherburn, of Darlington Street East, had also been on trial for an alternative charge of attempted murder, but the jury found him not guilty of that count.

The 36-year-old brutally attacked Sharon O'Reilly in an alleyway behind Bryham Street in Scholes in the early hours of the morning in August last year and then left her for dead.

Police at the scene of the attack

She spent weeks in an induced coma and her devastated family told the Wigan Post she has been left with life-wrecking injuries, unable to do anything for herself.

She will require 24-hour care for the rest of her life.

She is now in rehabilitation but so far has only been able to move her arms and legs a bit.

The crown court trial heard witness statements from neighbours saying a man and a woman were heard arguing at around 2am on Thursday, August 9, last year, with the man accusing her of robbing cash and the woman pleading her innocence.

The sound of a single punch was then heard.

PC Hannah Syddall, who with her colleague was first on the scene, described Ms O'Reilly's injuries as "horrific" and gave graphic details of how she was making an alarming gurgling sound.

CCTV footage was also played to the jury showing Sherburn and Ms O'Reilly meeting in Wigan town centre and then taking a taxi back to Scholes.

Ms O'Reilly was then seen heading into the back alley behind Bryham Street with Sherburn's car pulling up and him pursuing her.

He emerged from the secluded spot around 90 seconds later and was captured on camera driving off in his vehicle.