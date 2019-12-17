Wigan town centre railway station hit by ram raiders

The front of Wigan North Western station was taped off by police this morning (Tuesday) after what appears to be a ram raid.



Although details are scarce at the moment, there are suggestions that a vehicle was driven through the front glass doors of the Wallgate premises, perhaps in order to get at the cash machine inside.

The fascia of the premises are stoved in and police tape prevents access.

Taxi driver Chris Taberner, 64, said: "They smashed through the front of the station and got off with a cash machine.

"I then heard they dumped it further down the road when they got the cash out.

"It happened about 4 or 5am."

The station was closed for a period as investigations got under way and passengers were advised to use Wallgate station for services.

However, North Western Station was later re-opened, commuters using the side entrance to access platforms as normal rail services resumed.