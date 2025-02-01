Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A transgender TikTok influencer from Wigan has told of his terror after being mugged at a nightclub in Blackpool.

Blake Kerwin was enjoying a night out with friends at Trilogy on Talbot Road, Blackpool when a man attacked him from behind and tried to steal his chain.

The 27-year-old describes how he passed out during the assault.

Blake said: “It absolutely terrified me because as a transgender man with PTSD, who is a TikTok creator who has also been in the media, I have been previously been attacked before.

Blake Kerwin

"The guy went from behind when I was dancing with my friend and grabbed my chain and I was literally passing out as he was choking me and then my friend tried to grab him off me but then he hit her too.

"When he was pulling the chain I then managed to swing around whilst he tried to get on top and I used self-defence and I managed to delay him from getting away.”

The chain ended up breaking causing the man to drop it onto the floor before he was restrained by the club’s bouncers until police arrived.

Blake shared his story on TikTok to his 38,0000 followers and has been inundated with messages of support.

The chain was broken during the attack

This isn’t the first time Blake has been attacked. When he was a teenager he endured campaign of abuse that saw him beaten unconscious and his house pelted with rocks, snowballs and metal pole.

He even attempted to take his own life to escape the bullying.

Blake added: “The security picked me up and the Club Manager took me to the back of the club for safety until the police arrived as I did pass out again.

"It was an awful experience. My throat is still hurting now.

"He could’ve ended my life that night, it is absolutely terrifying how someone could mug someone like this.

"My friend was terrified as she was screaming and crying.

“I know the manager as she used to manage one of the clubs in Wigan which I used to do security for.

"She was so nice and so were the bouncers. I want to thank them for everything they have done.

"And thank you to the girl who found my chain on the floor and came to give it to me.”