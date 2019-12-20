Wigan truant case adjourned after prosecutor fails to show up

Parents accused of failing to send their child to school regularly must wait until next month to have their case heard by magistrates.

Wayne Maxfield, of Orrell Hall Close, Orrell, and Debra Rigby, of Marl Grove, Orrell, appeared before Wigan justices this week. But their case had to be adjourned as a prosecutor from Lancashire County Council failed to attend.

It is alleged that their 13-year-old daughter did not attend Up Holland High School regularly between May 7 and October 11 this year. The next hearing will be held on January 14 at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

There has been a large rise this year in the number of parents prosecuted for failing to ensure their children attend school. Those adults who fail to attend hearings have been hit with far bigger fines and costs than those who attend and/or plead guilty.