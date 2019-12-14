Wigan truants’ parents fined after failing to attend court

Hefty fines have been handed out to several Wigan parents who failed to attend court to explain their children’s school absences.

Justices at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court found three parents responsible for their youngsters’ multiple no-shows in the final term of the last educational year.

The first parent who failed to present themselves at court was James Spence of Thirlmere Avenue.

His two children had attended less than three quarters of school days between April 23 and July 19 of this year.

The court had heard evidence from his partner Rebecca Dodd, also of Thirlmere Avenue, who did attend proceedings and was charged with the same offence.

She pleaded guilty to the two counts and was ordered to pay £226, including £100 in court costs, a £32 victim surcharge and £47 for each of her children’s spells of absence.

Ms Dodd told the bench that one spell of absence was because the family took a two-week holiday in May.

It was explained that the rest of her children’s “absences” were because schools officially record any child arriving at school after the register has been taken as absent.

Ms Dodd said: “I know it’s our fault and I take full responsibility for it.”

Her partner Mr Spence was unable to attend court due to work.

He was therefore found guilty in absence and, without being able to enter a plea, was given a much harsher fine of £195 per child, a £32 victim surcharge and £100 in costs.

He must pay the full £522 within 28 days.

Another parent, Samantha Wilding of Elliot Avenue, whose son only attended 86 out of 116 school days between April 23 and July 19, did not attend court to answer the single charge.

She too was found guilty in absence, and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £100 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge, making a total of £352.

The court heard that her son’s attendance had improved from 74 per cent to almost 96 per cent in recent weeks.

And Gemma Green, of Kings Road, must pay the same amount within 28 days after the same offence.

Her daughter’s was said to have attended high school on just 74 out of 116 days between April 23 and July 19 - an average attendance of 63.79 per cent, though this had improved to 73 per cent by the start of December.