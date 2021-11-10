Wigan twin menaces hit with court orders
Troublesome twin schoolboys from Wigan have been made the subject of anti-social behaviour injunctions.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:11 am
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:12 am
The 16-year-olds, who cannot be identified, were given a list of conditions by the borough’s youth court which includes not entering two exclusion zones described on maps, associating with another named person, use social media to promote or incite crime and gather in groups of more than three people aged under the age of 21 unless it is to attend an educational institution.
