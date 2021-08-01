Wigan woman, 53, denies historical child sex offences

Deborah Smalley, from Windermere Road, Ince, faces five charges of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 14 and seven of acts of gross indecency with him.

There is one complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and all the offences are alleged to have taken place between November 19 1989 and November 18 1993. She entered not guilty pleas to all 12 of them.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the case was sent by Wigan magistrates to be heard by a Bolton judge. Smalley was granted unconditional bail until her first appearance on September 1.

Bolton Crown Court