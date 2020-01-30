Wigan woman, 61, prosecuted for "playing loud music and banging on walls"

A noisy neighbour has been hauled before the courts and prosecuted for playing loud music.



Edna Frost’s persistent noise nuisance made her neighbours’ lives a misery, council bosses said.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Appearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 61-year-old admitted to failing to comply with an order banning her from playing loud music and deliberately banging loudly on walls.

Wigan Council had served an abatement notice on Frost, of Hassness Close, Hawkley Hall, Wigan, forbidding her from the behaviour.

But Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how she breached the order on August 12 and 15.

The court heard how the noise abuse got so loud during those two nights that council officials were called into investigate.

Lawyer Donna Deakin, who represented Wigan Council in court, said: "Ms Frost was playing her radio, playing loud music and banging loudly on the walls which she’s all admitted to.

"This was in the small hours throughout the night.

"There is a property that adjoins to her house and the neighbour the other side could hear the radio and loud music and banging on the walls, as well as an electrical noise.

"We have offered help to Ms Frost as a council."

Her case had been listed at court for earlier this month, but it was adjourned after Frost asked for more time to seek legal advice.

Frost pleaded guilty for failure to comply with a noise abatement notice on two occassions.

Handing Frost an 18-month conditional discharge, justices said it had got to a "serious point" for Frost.

They said that she "really needed to think about things" as she could end up back in court again otherwise, and that if she had any issues, Frost should raise them with the council.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £21.

Frost apologised to magistrates at the end of the hearing.