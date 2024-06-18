Wigan woman accused of attacking man twice in three days

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan woman has appeared in court accused of attacking a man twice and damaging his watch.

Gillian Walker, 39, of Southmead, Lowton, is alleged to have assaulted David Walker by beating him on September 6 and 8 and caused criminal damage to his watch on September 8.

Walker has not yet entered pleas to the charges and will appear before Wigan justices on June 26.