Wigan woman accused of breaching ban on playing loud music and banging on walls

A woman is accused of failing to comply with an order banning her from playing loud music and deliberately banging loudly on walls.

Wigan Council had served an abatement notice on Edna Frost, of Hassness Close, Hawkley Hall, forbidding her from the behaviour.

But it is alleged she breached the order on August 12 and 15.

Her case was listed at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week, but was adjourned after Frost asked for more time to seek legal advice.

It will now be heard at the same court on Tuesday, January 28.