Wigan woman accused of dangerous driving under influence of alcohol
A Wigan woman will face a judge after being accused of dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Amanda McVinnie, 30, of Rectory Lane, Standish, appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to face accusations of driving a Dacia Logan dangerously on Wessex Close, also in Standish, and later giving a reading of 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35.
She faces a further charge of smashing the windscreen of a Vauxhall Mariva belonging to Sarah Hynes on the same day, April 15.
The cost of the damage was said to be £250.
McVinnie has yet to enter a plea and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where she will make her first appearance on June 16.
