Chantelle Foster, 32, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw is charged with intending to cause Mark Seddon grievous bodily harm - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder - on December 24 last year.

She has yet to enter a plea on the assault charge but has pleaded guilty to a bail breach committed on April 24.

