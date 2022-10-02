Wigan woman accused of threatening a neighbour
A woman has appeared in court accused of menacing a Wigan neighbour.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:55 am
Lisa Fisher, 40, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, stood before borough justices to face a single charge of harassing Glynn Rostron, using abusive, threatening or insulting language or behaviour on January 29 last year.
The case was adjourned until October 25 and she was released on bail on condition that she does not have any contact with the complainant.