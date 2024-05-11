Wigan woman admits to fleeing crash which injured a man
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan motorist who fled the scene of a road smash which injured a member of the public has been given a community punishment.
Maria Martin-Taylor, 48, of Golborne Road, Lowton, stood before borough magistrates to admit carelessly driving a Volkswagen Polo on November 24 when it was involved in an accident at the junction of Ashton Road and Edge Green Road which resulted in injury to Daniel Parker and that she drove off and also failed to report the collision.
She was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, had eight points put on her driver's licence and pay £199 in costs and a victim services surcharge.