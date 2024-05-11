Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan motorist who fled the scene of a road smash which injured a member of the public has been given a community punishment.

Maria Martin-Taylor, 48, of Golborne Road, Lowton, stood before borough magistrates to admit carelessly driving a Volkswagen Polo on November 24 when it was involved in an accident at the junction of Ashton Road and Edge Green Road which resulted in injury to Daniel Parker and that she drove off and also failed to report the collision.