Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan woman has appeared in court accused of going to a house which was subject to a closure order.

Codie Innes, 28, of Wesley Street, Pemberton, is charged with entering the property on Belmont Road, Hindley, on April 15, three days after a closure order was imposed by Wigan justices.

She has not yet entered a plea and will be back in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on July 24.

Innes was remanded on conditional bail.