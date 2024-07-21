Wigan woman alleged to have entered house with closure order
A Wigan woman has appeared in court accused of going to a house which was subject to a closure order.
Codie Innes, 28, of Wesley Street, Pemberton, is charged with entering the property on Belmont Road, Hindley, on April 15, three days after a closure order was imposed by Wigan justices.
She has not yet entered a plea and will be back in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on July 24.
Innes was remanded on conditional bail.