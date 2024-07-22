Wigan woman appears in the dock to plead not guilty to stalking
A Wigan woman has pleaded not guilty to stalking.
Tara Vernon, 29, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, is charged with stalking without fear, following allegations she sent threatening messages to a man and went to his home between July 9 and 16.
She will next appear before Manchester magistrates on August 27 and was remanded on conditional bail.