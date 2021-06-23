Wigan woman attacked three people including a police officer

Kathryn Holland, 33, of Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green, stood before Wigan justices to admit assaulting Kerry Jones, Joseph Robinson and PC Mason on April 18 in Leigh and threatening unlawful violence. Sentence will be passed on July 7.

