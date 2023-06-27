News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman awaits her fate after admitting she let two cats starve to death

A Wigan woman has admitted allowing two cats to starve to death.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Donna Laithwaite, 48, of The Lawns in Hindley, re-appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of failing to provide adequate nutrition for two tabbies found dead at a house in Derby Street, Wigan, on October 11 2021.

She also pleaded guilty to neglecting a tabby and white cat called Bobby by failing to get him treated for a mite and flea infestation in the weeks up to that date and thus causing the pet unnecessary suffering.

Wigan's courts of justiceWigan's courts of justice
And she further confessed to a third charge of not feeding, providing parasitic control or a suitable environment for all three animals, nor attending to them regularly.

Laithwaite has been prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

She will return to court on August to learn her fate, before which pre-sentence reports will be prepared.