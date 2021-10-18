Wigan woman escapes jail for benefits fiddle

A Wigan woman who admitted to a benefits fiddle has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 18th October 2021, 7:29 am
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 7:30 am
Wigan and Leigh court

Rachel Raines, 31, of Ullswater Road, Golborne, appeared before Wigan justices to admit trying to claim income support from the Department for Work and Pensions and housing benefit from Wigan Council on the grounds that she was single and living alone when in fact she was living with Dean Ellison.

The offences took place in May and September 2017. Raines was given a 16-week jail term but it was suspended for 12 months, must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £207 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.