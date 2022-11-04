News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman faces big court bill for flytipping

A Wigan woman is facing a big bill after admitting to flytipping.

By Charles Graham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, had been charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

At her latest appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates she pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £600 in court costs.