Wigan woman faces big court bill for flytipping
A Wigan woman is facing a big bill after admitting to flytipping.
By Charles Graham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, had been charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.
At her latest appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates she pleaded guilty to the charge.