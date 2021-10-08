Wigan woman faces trio of driving charges
A motorist has been accused of driving under the influence and possession of cannabis.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:42 pm
Caroline Hayes, 41, of Almond Grove, Norley, also faces charges driving a Mercedes car on the same occasion - April 9 - without a licence or insurance. Wigan magistrates adjourned the case until October 13.
