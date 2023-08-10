News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman fined because young passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt

A motorist has been fined because her young passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Christinel Petrachi, 32, of Platt Street, Leigh, was driving on Leigh Road, Manchester, on January 29 this year with a child over the age of three but under the age of 14 who was sitting in the rear of her Audi A4 without being belted up.

The 1993 Motor Vehicles Regulations stipulate that it is the driver's responsibility to ensure that passengers under 14 are complying with seatbelt laws.

Petrachi was hit with a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £206.