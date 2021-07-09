Wigan woman fined £1,570 for playing music too loud

Wigan justices heard that despite being served with a noise abatement notice for playing music at anti-socially loud levels, Sophie McCarthy continued to ramp the volume up at home in Withington Lane, Aspull, twice on Christmas Eve, once on Boxing Day and again the day after. The £1,569.50 bill comprises four £220 fines plus costs and a victim surcharge.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.