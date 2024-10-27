Wigan woman found with knife and drugs will discover punishment in new year
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to having both a knife and class A drugs in a public place.
Shelley Barnes, 51, of Crompton Street, Platt Bridge, was found with a kitchen knife on Beal Drive, Platt Bridge, on September 1.
She admitted being in possession of class A drug cocaine on the same day.
Barnes further pleaded guilty to stealing cheese and washing up liquid worth £50 from Heron Foods, in Leigh, on August 15.
She was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 10.