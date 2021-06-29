Wigan woman given suspended jail sentence for double assault
A Wigan woman who admitted to two attacks has been spared an immediate jail sentence.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:12 pm
Shannon Dunn, 26, of Graysons Close, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty the assaults of Barrie Houghton and PC Alger by beating on January 20.
Returning for sentencing, Dunn was handed an 18-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months. She must also pay £500 compensation.
