Wigan woman given suspended jail sentence for double assault

Shannon Dunn, 26, of Graysons Close, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty the assaults of Barrie Houghton and PC Alger by beating on January 20.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Returning for sentencing, Dunn was handed an 18-week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months. She must also pay £500 compensation.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.