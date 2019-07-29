Wigan woman in court after breaching peace in row with mum

A woman has admitted breaching the peace after a disturbance with her mum.

Police were called to Medway Walk, Norley, to reports of two women fighting, and found Lamara Reynolds in the doorway shouting and screaming at her mother.

Wigan justices heard officers tried to find out what had happened but were unable to calm her.

Her mother did not support a prosecution, wanting her to be taken home.

But Reynolds, 29, did not co-operate and said she would kill herself or her mother if moved.

She was detained by the police for breaching the peace and admitted the offence when she appeared in court.

Reynolds, of no fixed address, agreed to be bound over to keep the peace for 12 months to the sum of £100.